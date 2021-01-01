https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4055726Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom Text3D fluid phone wallpaper template, pink abstract with inspirational quote psdMorePremiumID : 4055726View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.99 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.99 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.99 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.99 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Mate SC by Eduardo TunniDownload Mate SC fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontPacifico by Vernon AdamsDownload Pacifico fontDownload All3D fluid phone wallpaper template, pink abstract with inspirational quote psdMore