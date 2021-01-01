https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4055769Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPink aesthetic HD wallpaper template, gradient fluid design with inspirational quote psdMorePremiumID : 4055769View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 6.44 MBBlog Banner PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 6.44 MBHD Wallpaper PSD 1120 x 630 px | 300 dpi | 6.44 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Mate SC by Eduardo TunniDownload Mate SC fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontPacifico by Vernon AdamsDownload Pacifico fontDownload AllPink aesthetic HD wallpaper template, gradient fluid design with inspirational quote psdMore