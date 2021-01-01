https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4055812Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPurple gradient iPhone wallpaper template, abstract fluid 3D with inspirational quote psdMorePremiumID : 4055812View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.68 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.68 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.68 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.68 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Mate SC by Eduardo TunniDownload Mate SC fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontPacifico by Vernon AdamsDownload Pacifico fontDownload AllPurple gradient iPhone wallpaper template, abstract fluid 3D with inspirational quote psdMore