https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4056181Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLeaf collage element, simple line art on watercolor brushstroke vectorMorePremiumID : 4056181View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 17.61 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Leaf collage element, simple line art on watercolor brushstroke vectorMore