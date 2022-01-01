https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057226Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMinimal botanical stickers, flowers and leaves black line art, simple graphic design set for wedding cards psdMorePremiumID : 4057226View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 103.27 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Minimal botanical stickers, flowers and leaves black line art, simple graphic design set for wedding cards psdMore