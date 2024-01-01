rawpixel
Pendleton Round Up - Over the Top, Pendleton, Ore - MoorhouseUmatilla National Forest Historic Photo. Original public domain…
Pendleton Round Up - Over the Top, Pendleton, Ore - Moorhouse
Umatilla National Forest Historic Photo. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4057654

View CC0 License

