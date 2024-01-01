rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057696
Eruption of Mt St Helens May 18, 1980, Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4057696

