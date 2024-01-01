rawpixel
Massive stack of plastic bottles for recycling, Taylor Creek and Klondike Fires, Rogue-Siskiyou NF, OR, 2018 (Photo by Kari Greer). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4057739

View CC0 License

