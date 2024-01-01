rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057767
Enchantment Basin and Prusik Peak in autumn, Alpine Lakes Wilderness on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Photo by…
Enchantment Basin and Prusik Peak in autumn, Alpine Lakes Wilderness on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Photo by Matthew Tharp. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4057767

View CC0 License

More