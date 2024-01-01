rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057796
Hazard trees cut along Hwy 224, Mt. Hood National Forest, Collected hazard trees cut along Hwy 224 by ODOT after the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hazard trees cut along Hwy 224, Mt. Hood National Forest, Collected hazard trees cut along Hwy 224 by ODOT after the Riverside Fire. Many fire-damaged or dead trees will likely fall over the coming years. Photo taken 11-09-2020. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4057796

View CC0 License

Hazard trees cut along Hwy 224, Mt. Hood National Forest, Collected hazard trees cut along Hwy 224 by ODOT after the Riverside Fire. Many fire-damaged or dead trees will likely fall over the coming years. Photo taken 11-09-2020. Original public domain image from Flickr

More