https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057810Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCrescent Mountain and McLeod Fires, Okanogan-Wenatchee NF, WA, 2018. Photo by Kari Greer. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4057810View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6143 x 4095 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCrescent Mountain and McLeod Fires, Okanogan-Wenatchee NF, WA, 2018. Photo by Kari Greer. Original public domain image from FlickrMore