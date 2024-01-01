rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057826
WINTER SCENE AT MT BACHELOR-DESCHUTES : Ponderosa Pine's covered in snow at Mt bachelor on the Deschutes National Forest.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

WINTER SCENE AT MT BACHELOR-DESCHUTES : Ponderosa Pine's covered in snow at Mt bachelor on the Deschutes National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4057826

View CC0 License

WINTER SCENE AT MT BACHELOR-DESCHUTES : Ponderosa Pine's covered in snow at Mt bachelor on the Deschutes National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr

More