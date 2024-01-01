rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057833
Indian encampment, teepee at early evening. Original public domain image from Flickr
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Indian encampment, teepee at early evening. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4057833

View CC0 License

Indian encampment, teepee at early evening. Original public domain image from Flickr

More