https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057865Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSnow Covered Trees at Mt Bachelor-Deschutes, View of Mt Bachelor and Lodgepole Pine Forest in Winter on the Deschutes National Forest in Oregon's Cascades. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4057865View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4368 x 2912 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSnow Covered Trees at Mt Bachelor-Deschutes, View of Mt Bachelor and Lodgepole Pine Forest in Winter on the Deschutes National Forest in Oregon's Cascades. Original public domain image from FlickrMore