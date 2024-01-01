https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057867Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSnowy Forest on Mt Bachelor-Deschutes, View of Snow Covered Ponderosa Pine on the slopes of Mt Bachelor in the Deschutes National Forest in Oregon. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4057867View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4368 x 2912 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSnowy Forest on Mt Bachelor-Deschutes, View of Snow Covered Ponderosa Pine on the slopes of Mt Bachelor in the Deschutes National Forest in Oregon. Original public domain image from FlickrMore