https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057871Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPicnic area at Hebo Lake Campground on the Siuslaw National Forest. Photo by Matthew Tharp. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4057871View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3456 x 2304 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPicnic area at Hebo Lake Campground on the Siuslaw National Forest. Photo by Matthew Tharp. Original public domain image from FlickrMore