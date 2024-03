Colville NF Davis Lake Tral June 2020 by Sharleen Puckett 24

Davis Lake Trail on the Colville National Forest is an easy 1.2-mile trail around Davis Lake. Enjoy views of wildflowers and wildlife. There is only a 20 ft. elevation gain in two spots. Always expect downed trees or overgrown areas on any trail. Forest Service photo by Sharleen Puckett. Original public domain image from Flickr