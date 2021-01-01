https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059044Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese pattern iPhone wallpaper. Remixed from public domain artwork by Furuya Korin. MoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 4059044View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1630 x 2899 px | 300 dpi Instagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpi Facebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpi Pinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpi Mobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1921 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 1630 x 2899 px | 300 dpi | 27.07 MBFree DownloadJapanese pattern iPhone wallpaper. Remixed from public domain artwork by Furuya Korin. More