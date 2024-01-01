https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059387Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen tropical leaf iPhone wallpaperMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 4059387View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1515 x 2693 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1515 x 2693 px | 300 dpi | 23.38 MBFree DownloadGreen tropical leaf iPhone wallpaperMore