https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059501Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAntique furniture, vintage hand drawn object design element vectorMorePremiumID : 4059501View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 11.58 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 600 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1750 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Antique furniture, vintage hand drawn object design element vectorMore