https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4059693Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage clothing png label, apparel business branding with blank space on transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 4059693View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1072 pxBest Quality PNG 2584 x 1846 pxCompatible with :Vintage clothing png label, apparel business branding with blank space on transparent backgroundMore