https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4060655Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWall light sticker, vintage hand drawn object design element psdWall light sticker, vintage hand drawn object design element psdMorePremiumID : 4060655View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3860 x 3860 px | 300 dpi | 166.47 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3860 x 3860 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Wall light sticker, vintage hand drawn object design element psdMore