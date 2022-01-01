rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4061540
Vintage label png, aesthetic paper, realistic design with blank space set on transparent background
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage label png, aesthetic paper, realistic design with blank space set on transparent background

More
Premium
ID : 
4061540

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage label png, aesthetic paper, realistic design with blank space set on transparent background

More