https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4064185Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBook cover mockup, simple white design with leaf line art illustration psdMorePremiumID : 4064185View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 212.27 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Book cover mockup, simple white design with leaf line art illustration psdMore