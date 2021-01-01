https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4064538Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPyramid 3D Instagram post template, green aesthetic design with quote vectorMorePremiumID : 4064538View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 31.74 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 31.74 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Archivo Black by Omnibus-TypeDownload Archivo Black fontPyramid 3D Instagram post template, green aesthetic design with quote vectorMore