rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4064688
Simple leaf frame, golden botanical design illustration for wedding card vector
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Simple leaf frame, golden botanical design illustration for wedding card vector

More
Premium
ID : 
4064688

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Simple leaf frame, golden botanical design illustration for wedding card vector

More