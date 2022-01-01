https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4064835Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLeaf png frame, abstract botanical line drawing style, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 4064835View personal and business license PNGInstagram Story PNG 1080 x 1620 pxFacebook Story PNG 1080 x 1620 pxPinterest Pin PNG 1080 x 1620 pxMobile Wallpaper PNG 1080 x 1620 pxBest Quality PNG 2666 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Leaf png frame, abstract botanical line drawing style, transparent backgroundMore