https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4064890Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextClassic female sculpture art print, vintage poster, remixed from the artwork of James AndersonMorePremiumID : 4064890View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3600 x 4500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3600 x 4500 px | 300 dpi | 92.73 MBClassic female sculpture art print, vintage poster, remixed from the artwork of James AndersonMore