https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4065155Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextPaper shopping bag mockup, vintage woman sketch design psdMorePremiumID : 4065155View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4411 x 2940 px | 300 dpi | 223.38 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4411 x 2940 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Paper shopping bag mockup, vintage woman sketch design psdMore