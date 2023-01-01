https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4065157Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextPoster paper mockup, realistic wall decor psdMorePremiumID : 4065157View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4800 x 3427 px | 300 dpi | 177.9 MBA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2505 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4800 x 3427 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Poster paper mockup, realistic wall decor psdMore