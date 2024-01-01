https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073018Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan picking huckleberries in the harvest season, GPNF, WA. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4073018View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 929 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2710 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6550 x 5072 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMan picking huckleberries in the harvest season, GPNF, WA. Original public domain image from FlickrMore