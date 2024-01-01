rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073018
Man picking huckleberries in the harvest season, GPNF, WA. Original public domain image from Flickr
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Man picking huckleberries in the harvest season, GPNF, WA. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4073018

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Man picking huckleberries in the harvest season, GPNF, WA. Original public domain image from Flickr

More