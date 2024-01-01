https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073029Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCoyotes Caught Winter 1912-13, Malheur NF, OR Malheur National Forest Historic Photo. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4073029View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 956 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2789 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5956 x 4746 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCoyotes Caught Winter 1912-13, Malheur NF, OR Malheur National Forest Historic Photo. Original public domain image from FlickrMore