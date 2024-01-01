rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073029
Coyotes Caught Winter 1912-13, Malheur NF, OR Malheur National Forest Historic Photo. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4073029

Editorial use only

