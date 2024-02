Couple standing with a nice view in 1940s, Columbia NF

This photo location is Tumac Lookout, no longer extant, in what is today's William O. Douglas Wilderness. Tumac was the eastern-most fire lookout in Packwood District (Columbia National Forest). The man holding logs on his shoulders is Willie Owens, who was the packer for Packwood Ranger District in the 1940s. The woman in the photo was stationed at the Lookout at the time. Original public domain image from Flickr