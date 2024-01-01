https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073043Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan who played snowboarding at Timberline Lodge on Mt Hood in the Mt Hood National Forest. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4073043View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 790 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2305 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3742 x 2464 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMan who played snowboarding at Timberline Lodge on Mt Hood in the Mt Hood National Forest. Original public domain image from FlickrMore