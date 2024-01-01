https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073276Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFriends of the Forest Cleanup Event 2010 - 2, Mt Baker Snoqualmie National Forest. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4073276View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1437 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2514 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4466 x 3208 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFriends of the Forest Cleanup Event 2010 - 2, Mt Baker Snoqualmie National Forest. Original public domain image from FlickrMore