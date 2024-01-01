rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073276
Friends of the Forest Cleanup Event 2010 - 2, Mt Baker Snoqualmie National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Friends of the Forest Cleanup Event 2010 - 2, Mt Baker Snoqualmie National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4073276

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Friends of the Forest Cleanup Event 2010 - 2, Mt Baker Snoqualmie National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr

More