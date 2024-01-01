rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073353
Hikers at lake in lower Enchantments, Alpine Lakes Wilderness, Wenatchee Nat'l Forest 1968. Original public domain image…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hikers at lake in lower Enchantments, Alpine Lakes Wilderness, Wenatchee Nat'l Forest 1968. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4073353

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Hikers at lake in lower Enchantments, Alpine Lakes Wilderness, Wenatchee Nat'l Forest 1968. Original public domain image from Flickr

More