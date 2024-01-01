rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4073371
US Forest Service Ranger working in Field, Fremont Winema National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

US Forest Service Ranger working in Field, Fremont Winema National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4073371

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

US Forest Service Ranger working in Field, Fremont Winema National Forest. Original public domain image from Flickr

More