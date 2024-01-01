rawpixel
Fuels burn during the Milli Fire in Deschutes National Forest near Sisters, OR, August 24, 2017. (USDA photo by Andrew R.…
Fuels burn during the Milli Fire in Deschutes National Forest near Sisters, OR, August 24, 2017. (USDA photo by Andrew R. Mitchell). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4075132

View CC0 License

