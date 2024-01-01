https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075176Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Biscuit Fire. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4075176View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2338 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5360 x 3580 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Biscuit Fire. Original public domain image from FlickrMore