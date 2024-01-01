rawpixel
Sunset of Smoke
The smoke of the Taylor Creek Fire still plumes behind the Joint Information Center, just outside of Grants Pass, OR. Darren Stebbins 7-28-18. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4075715

View CC0 License

