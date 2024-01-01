https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075886Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRemoving the fish hook fishing Clackamas River Mt Hood National ForestRecreation removing the fish hook fishing Clackamas River Mt Hood National Forest. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4075886View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 815 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2377 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5324 x 3616 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRemoving the fish hook fishing Clackamas River Mt Hood National ForestRecreation removing the fish hook fishing Clackamas River Mt Hood National Forest. Original public domain image from FlickrMore