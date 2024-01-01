https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076744Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHike Lake Mary dam and reservoir. Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Credit: US Forest Service. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4076744View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 795 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2318 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4928 x 3264 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHike Lake Mary dam and reservoir. Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Credit: US Forest Service. Original public domain image from FlickrMore