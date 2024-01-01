rawpixel
Boise Hot Shot At Work with a hot shot doing a burn on the Boise river on the Trinity Fire. North Fork of the Boise River…
Boise Hot Shot At Work with a hot shot doing a burn on the Boise river on the Trinity Fire. North Fork of the Boise River, Boise National Forest. Photo by Tim Mason. Credit: US Forest Service. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4076745

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

