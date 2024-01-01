Sulawesi Windfarm

After his successful internship in California, one of the engineers returned to Indonesia where he put his newfound skills to work at PLN Regional Office that manages electricity generation from wind farm in Sulawesi. Installations like this one are part of Indonesia’s ambitious plan to reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels. The government aims to increase renewable energy production from 5 to 23 percent of overall output by 2025. It will be up to highly skilled engineers like those who trained at CAISO to make sure it happens.



Photo by USAID Energy. Original public domain image from Flickr