https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076763Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman holding baby. Kelahiran Bayi yang Sehat Menjadi Harapan Semua Ibu. Every mother expects to have a healthy baby. USAID EMAS works to do just that. Photo courtesy of USAID EMAS. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4076763View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2362 x 3543 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWoman holding baby. Kelahiran Bayi yang Sehat Menjadi Harapan Semua Ibu. Every mother expects to have a healthy baby. USAID EMAS works to do just that. Photo courtesy of USAID EMAS. Original public domain image from FlickrMore