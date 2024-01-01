rawpixel
USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19
As part of USAID Jalin’s COVID-19 response efforts, the Project collaborated with IBI to

provide a platform for midwives in Indonesia to equip themselves with knowledge about

COVID-19 prevention while sustaining essential MNH services. With USAID Jalin’s support, IBI has successfully delivered seven webinars, featuring presentations by medical experts on a variety of MNH topics, reaching 6,171 participants across the country. USAID Jalin also worked with IBI to sustain improvements in quality of care by private midwives through

enhancing IBI’s Bidan Delima program which was established in 2003 with support from

USAID.

Photo: Nyoman Prayoga for USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4076775

