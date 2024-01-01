rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076787
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4076787

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

The Mine and Mine 1 timber sales are located just north of Electric Lake along HWY 31 to the top of Huntington Canyon on the Manti-La Sal National Forest in Utah. Credit: US Forest Service. Original public domain image from Flickr

