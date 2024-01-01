https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076794Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFrank Church wilderness trip to treat weeds in Pinto Creek, Salmon-Challis National Forest. Credit: US Forest Service. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4076794View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2337 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5298 x 3537 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFrank Church wilderness trip to treat weeds in Pinto Creek, Salmon-Challis National Forest. Credit: US Forest Service. Original public domain image from FlickrMore