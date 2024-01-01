https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076797Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKayla Cureton,Mike Bylund and Jason Condie catch a refreshing wave as April Todd sets them up for the next wave on the Bridger-Teton Natinal Forest East of Alpine, Wyoming July 14, 2018. Forest Service photo by Nate Lowe. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4076797View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4404 x 3303 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKayla Cureton,Mike Bylund and Jason Condie catch a refreshing wave as April Todd sets them up for the next wave on the Bridger-Teton Natinal Forest East of Alpine, Wyoming July 14, 2018. Forest Service photo by Nate Lowe. Original public domain image from FlickrMore