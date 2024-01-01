rawpixel
Widening the Trail, Cami and Jeremy work with picks to widen the trail they already made. Nevada Conservation Crew widening a trail in Lamoille Canyon on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Credit: US Forest Service. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4076805

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

